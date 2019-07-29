Grant money coming to Greenbrier County Airport and Kee Field Airport in Pineville

WEST VIRGINIA – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $300,000 from the Department of Transportation to the Kee Field Airport in Pineville, West Virginia for runway improvements.

Congresswoman Miller said, “This investment from the Department of Transportation is crucial to rebuilding our infrastructure. Our airports play an important role in connecting our state, strengthening our economy, and increasing the opportunity for tourism and I am excited to see the benefits of this additional funding.”

This grant will be used to rehabilitate 3,701 feet of existing runway at the Kee Field Airport in Wyoming County.

Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced today a grant of $142,500 from the Department of Transportation to the Greenbrier County Airport Authority in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

“Thank you to the Department of Transportation investing in the safety of the Greenbrier Valley Airport. The infrastructure of our airports is a top priority of mine. Without them we could not strengthen our economy and create new opportunities for tourism,” said Congresswoman Miller.

The funds will be used to conduct a drainage study to determine the means needed to comply with the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.