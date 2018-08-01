Grant Money Awarded To Marshall University Research Corporation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY)- Marshall University Research Corporation has received a grant of $399,000 with the help of Representative Evan Jenkins.

The $399,000 National Science Foundation grant, which is under the direction of Marshall University professor Dr. Rosalynn Quinones-Fernandez, will be used to acquire a Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope.

The microscope will be used for researching and teaching chemistry, geology, biology, physics, and forensic science at the university.