Grandfather Charged With Over 50 Counts Of Sexual Abuse

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting his sixteen-year-old granddaughter since 2009.

According to court documents, a sixteen-year-old female reported that her grandfather, Francis Keiling, had raped her over a period of 10 years. The victim disclosed that she was forced to share a small hospital bed with her grandfather. If the victim tried to sleep separately, Keiling would follow her and sleep with her.

The victim at one point had been removed from Keiling’s home due to educational neglect and living conditions. Even while the victim was living in a different home, Keiling would meet his granddaughter and still sexually assault her. She also admitted that she was unsure if her grandfather had ever recorded his assaults on her.

Francis Keiling has been charged with 52 counts of sexual abuse, incest, and first-degree sexual assault.