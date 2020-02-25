Grandfamilies info sessions and support groups coming to Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County WVU Extension Service has formed a grandfamilies coalition and will now be offering info sessions and a support group for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

West Virginia ranks second in the nation for grandchildren living with a custodial grandparent, so these sessions will tackle various topics about raising kids in today’s age.

Andrea Hoover, who works as an extension agent for Greenbrier County, says the coalition is made up of various people like law enforcement officials, school officials and legal personnel to help grandparents navigate this new era of parenting.

“So we will cover things such as family law, how to navigate the legal system, how to navigate the school system. If you have a special needs child, what you need to do, IEPs and how to enroll your child into school if it’s your grandchild,” she said.

On Wednesdays, the info session and support group will be at the Rainelle Medical Center beginning on March 4.

On Thursdays, the program will be at the Rhema Center in Fairlea starting on March 5.

The sessions will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch included.

If you are interested, you can call the extension office to register at (304) 647-7408 by February 26.