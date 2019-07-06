Grand Slam Helps Rays Defeat Danville

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays managed only five second-inning runs Friday night, but that was enough for a 5-4 win over Danville at Hunnicutt Field.

In a game that was delayed at the beginning due to weather, the Braves would take the lead first before Angelo Armenta’s grand slam to right field. That was promptly followed by a solo home run from Brett Wisely, while the Rays pitchers recorded 11 total strikeouts. Princeton will go for the three-game sweep on Saturday.

While the Rays and Braves were eventually able to play Friday, Bluefield’s matchup with Johnson City was postponed at Bowen Field. The Blue Jays and Cardinals will play a doubleheader (seven-inning games) at 4:00 PM Saturday, with plans for fireworks afterward.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners saw a late lead slip away at Champion City, as the Kings won 9-8 in 10 innings. Michael Pineiro had three RBI for the Miners, including a solo home run, while Matt Rubayo brought in two runs. The Miners stay on the road this week at Normal.