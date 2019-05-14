Grand Opening For New Beckley Police Headquarters Slated for June

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For the first time Beckley Police Officers, will have a new home of their own.

Police Chief Lonnie Christian said the wait is finally over! The $6,000,000 building is set to open on June 3rd.

“We have the ability to have a hand in building this police department, and there are so many different generations of officers who always felt we would have a new facility and this is the first brand new police department that has ever been built by the city of Beckley,” Christian noted.

The grand opening will take place on June 3rd, right in the heart of Uptown Beckley at 10:00 A.M.

The public will be able to tour the new facility following the opening ceremony.