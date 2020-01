TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Grand Jury returns indictments to 100 people.

Chris Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announces today that the Grand Jury met on January 7, 2020, and issued true bills on 110 indictments presented on 100 individuals for a total of 259 counts. Of the 110 indictments presented, 60 were sealed pending arrest.

The attached list includes the names of those indicted, that can be released at this time.