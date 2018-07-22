Grand Home Furnishings In Beckley Needs Your Help!

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- It’s almost time for children to wake up early and go back to school, but some children are unable to receive the school supplies that they need, that is where Grand Home Furnishings in Beckley needs the communities help!

From now until July 28th, anyone in the community can drop off pencils, paper, notebooks and backpacks during the School Supply Spectacular at the Grand Home Furnishings located in Beckley.

All supplies donated will go straight to children in the community and help make a difference this school year for one individual.