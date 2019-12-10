BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Grand Home Furnishings has completed their Toys for Tots and Fishes and Loaves fundraiser.

Since November Grand Home Furnishings has been collecting doantions, non-perishable foods items, unwrapped toys and offering discounts on their merchandise for Toys for Tots and Fishes and Loaves. They were able to raise close to $4,000.

“We want to say a big thank you to the costumers. Grand Home Furnishings would give a significant discount for the costumers that would come in and purchase furniture or bedding and they sponsored the funds towards this fundraiser, that money was actually coming from our costumers,” said General Manager Jay Quesenberry.

For more information on how to contribute, you can visit Grand Home Furnishings in Beckley.