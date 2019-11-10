Grand Home Furnishing store offers a donate and save deal

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Grand Home Furnishing store is offering an incentive to donate. From now until November 27 if you donate fifty dollars to Toys for Tots or Fishes and Loaves you you will get fifteen percent off.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Fishes and Loaves is a local food and clothing pantry in Beckley.

Assistant Manager Scott McKinney says if you are unable to donate fifty dollars you can still donate. “For anyone who may not be able to give fifty dollars you can still bring in a toy or a non perishable food item and receive ten percent off.”

Scott also added that Grand Home Furnishing always tries to do their best to help out the community.