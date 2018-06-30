Governor’s Mansion has hosted 7 events this year

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The Governor’s Mansion in West Virginia has hosted seven private receptions, luncheons or dinners since Jan. 1.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that works out to one event every 25 days so far this year.

Most of the events were held during the legislative session, according to the newspaper, which obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.

It says only two events have occurred since February.

Gov. Jim Justice has defended his refusal to live at the Governor’s Mansion, telling reporters recently that the mansion is “really busy” hosting receptions, luncheons, dinners and tours in his absence.

The governor argues he’s saving the state money by not living in the mansion. Justice has sometimes commuted to the Capitol from his home in Lewisburg.

