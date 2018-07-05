Governor’s Honor Academy Returns To Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY)- The Governor’s Honor Academy has made a return back to Marshall University.

The Honor Academy is a three-week program that is for West Virginia rising seniors.

The free program brought in about 150 students this year, which gives students an opportunity to explore different topics while getting a taste of college life and experience.

The theme of this year’s academy is growing a culture of honors and digital world which is a combination of arts and humanities.