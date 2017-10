Advertisement



Governor Justice announced that he will sign house bill 2459, which is legislation that exempts financially distressed hospitals in acquisition proceedings from going through the traditional certificate of need process.

The Governor partnered with Senators, Ryan Ferns and Tom Takubo to pass this important legislation to protect hospital jobs. HB 2459 will save 1,500 jobs at the Ohio Valley Medical Center in Fern’s district.

