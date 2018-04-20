Governor Responds To Mylan Announcing Job Cuts

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following statement on the announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County.

“I am deeply saddened by the news today detailing layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We are immediately going to marshal all of the state’s resources into that area to provide any assistance we can for those affected employees.”

“At the same time we’re also respectful that Mylan has been one of the largest employers in the state, and we hope they will remain one of our top employers. I am happy to hear they’re keeping their research and development operations here and we hope they will see the goodness and opportunities that West Virginia presents and that in the future they will be able to build on that and add to their workforce in our state again.”

“Mylan’s employees are great workers and represent the heart and soul of West Virginia and we want to reach out and try to present to them opportunities that will incentivize them to stay, live, work and grow their families in our state.”

Original Story: Mylan announced Friday it is laying off about 15 percent of its workforce in Morgantown, primarily in operations.

The job cuts in West Virginia involve about 500 positions. Following the layoffs, the pharmaceutical company will remain one of the largest employers in West Virginia with about 3,000 employees.

“We believe our plant in Morgantown is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world,” the statement said. “As the industry has changed and regulatory expectations have continued to evolve, we’ve realized that our Morgantown plant needed to be rightsized to be less complex. The right-sizing is consistent with discussions we are having with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is necessary in order to position the site as best we can for continued operations.”

Mylan said it remains committed to a U.S. manufacturing base and plans to continue making the majority of the medicines it supplies to the United States in this country.

“For nearly 60 years, Mylan has been a proud corporate citizen in West Virginia, and we remain so today. Mylan’s commitment to its employees and the community is to ensure that our company remains built to last and always positioned to serve patient needs as effectively as possible,” the statement said.

