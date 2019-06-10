Governor Responds to Bloomberg’s Anti-Coal Investment

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WOAY) – Last week, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced a $500 million effort to close all coal plants by 2030.

Governor Jim Justice met with energy industry leaders on Monday to discus the impact the project would have on West Virginia.

“Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we,” Bloomberg said. Justice was concerned about all the necessities that rely on power from coal.

“To think that [this amount of energy] can be accomplished with with alternative sources…is ridiculous,” Justice said.

Watch the video for more details.