Governor Meets with Beckley Citizens

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice visited Beckley to answer citizens’ questions about a variety of topics.

“Sometimes, when you just sit in Charleston, you get [stuck in a] bubble with the people…and so I come out and I always talk to the people,” said Governor Justice.

For two hours, the governor discussed topics including the special session and his family’s recent purchase of a coal mine. Justice said that he hopes the special session will result in raises for teachers. He also shared that his family’s mine purchase could bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

Among the citizens present was Beckley mayor Rob Rappold. Rappold brought up the recent flooding Uptown Beckley experienced after heavy rain on Monday.

Justice also traveled to Bluefield to meet with citizens in Mercer County.

Watch the video for more details.