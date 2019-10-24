BREAKING NEWS
Governor looks to grow West Virginia winemaking industry

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2019, 08:57 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice wants to expand West Virginias winemaking industry.

The Republican governor on Wednesday said hes asking officials in the states commerce and agricultural agencies to look into growing the wine business in the eastern panhandle.

Justice says having more vineyards and wineries in West Virginia will boost tourism and local economies. He noted that Virginia has benefited from promoting its winemaking industry where the state borders West Virginias eastern panhandle.

Justice said he wants agriculture officials to evaluate winemaking conditions in the eastern panhandle. He wants commerce officials to investigate the market for vineyards.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

