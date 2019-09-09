Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Governor Justice to Serve as Honorary Chair of President Trump’s Campaign in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 09, 2019, 17:44 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today President Trump’s re-election campaign announced Governor Jim Justice will serve as an Honorary Campaign Chair for West Virginia:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to support President Trump and take a leadership role for the President’s campaign in West Virginia. Working with President Trump, West Virginia is making a big economic comeback. Miners are working again, manufacturing is coming back and we’re making record investments in roads and schools. We cannot afford to turn backwards and I look forward to four more years of working with President Trump to give West Virginians hope and opportunity.”

