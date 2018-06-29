Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Governor Justice to Ask Panel to Study Higher Ed System

Rachel AyersBy Jun 29, 2018, 05:54 am

CHARLESTON– West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’s establishing a panel to study the state’s higher education system.

Justice says in a news release he expects to sign an executive order creating the Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education on Monday.
Justice says all colleges and universities will be consulted and that the goal is to help the higher education system run more efficiently.
He says colleges and universities “are a lifeline for the students they serve and represent the future of West Virginia.”
The governor wants the panel’s work to be completed by legislative interim meetings in December.
