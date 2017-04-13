Governor will veto state budget

Advertisement



West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday he plans to veto the budget submitted by the Legislature.

Justice called the actions by the Legislature childish when a deal he thought he had crafted with Senate President Mitch Carmichael fell apart and the House and Senate passed its own streamlined $4.1 billion budget bill that includes no tax increases and more than $100 million in cuts. Justice wanted a more robust budget bill with tax increases, including a 4.5 cent per gallon gas tax, that he said would create 48,000 jobs.

Justice said he couldn’t be more blunt in describing what he thought of the situation, calling lawmakers’ actions political games and childish. He revisited a previous news conference when he introduced the “nothing burger” and the mayonnaise sandwich. This time he had three silver covers, and he lifted the covers off the nothing burger and the mayonnaise sandwich to introduce a third concept.

“We don’t have another nothing burger today, and we don’t have a mayonnaise sandwich,” Justice said as he lifted the covers off of his nothing burger and mayonnaise sandwich before getting to the third item. “All we have is a bunch of political bull you know what.”

After using those demonstrations, the governor announced what he was going to do. “For that very reason, I’m signing my veto of the budget bill. I hope and pray this will stop and we will all do the right thing,” Justice said. Justice painted a dire picture if the current budget submitted over the weekend became a reality. He said the budget deficit next year would be more than $400 million. The governor’s decision means another special session will be called when lawmakers would come up with a revised budget or try to get the two-thirds majority vote they need to override the governor’s veto.

