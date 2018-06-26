Governor Justice Discusses Job Creation In Meeting With President Trump

WASHINGTON DC— Gov. Jim Justice met with President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The Governor discussed several issues with the President, including the Trump-Justice Coal Plan and timber (furniture, cabinetry, and flooring) manufacturing.

Governor Justice said, “Today’s meeting went really, really well. The President and I have the same mission and that is to create jobs by the thousands and provide opportunities for our people. We discussed the Trump-Justice Coal Plan that will protect our miners, grow additional mining jobs, and save the Pleasants coal-fired power plant. The Trump-Justice Coal Plan could very well provide the opportunity for thousands of miners to go back to work. Also, this plan insures the nation against a potentially catastrophic terrorist event that would completely cripple the Eastern power grid. While we discussed other issues, our primary focus was the Trump-Justice Coal Plan along with bringing timber (furniture, cabinetry, and flooring) manufacturing to the Mountain State.”