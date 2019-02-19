Governor Justice asks West Virginians to prepare for winter weather and potential flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to prepare for potential weather threats expected to impact the Mountain State beginning Tuesday and into the weekend.

A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice to the Northern Panhandle and Eastern West Virginia Tuesday night into Wednesday. These areas can expect snow accumulations of 8 inches or more and ice accumulation of ¼- ½ inch. The remainder of the state can expect heavy rains of 1-3 inches with this system, leading to flooding concerns beginning Wednesday morning. An additional rain system beginning Friday night will bring an additional 1-2 inches of rain and concerns for more widespread flooding.

Citizens throughout West Virginia are encouraged to prepare now for possible power outages and impacts to travel, work and school schedules.

WVDHSEM, WVNG, and local emergency management agencies are monitoring the developing hazards and will remain vigilant during the event. The WVNG has identified liaison officers and community assessment teams (CAT) to assist affected counties, if needed. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) has pre-positioned assets to treat roadways throughout the State for the duration of the event.

Portions of the state are under various Winter Weather and Flood Watches and Warnings. For the most up-to-date information on National Weather Service Current Watches Warnings and Advisories for West Virginia, visit https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wv.php?x=1.

Drivers can to stay up-to-date on travel information and road conditions by visiting www.wv511.org.

Citizens should continue to monitor their local weather situation via television, radio, and news out- lets, the National Weather Service, and also by following WVDHSEM on social media. WVDHSEM will be posting important safety messages this week as conditions develop to the WVDHSEM Face- book and Twitter pages at: https://www.facebook.com/WVDHSEM/ and https://twitter.com/WVDHSEM.

For more information on how to prepare for winter weather, ice storms, and flooding: