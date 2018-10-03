Governor Justice Approves Award of Coalfields Expressway Paving Project

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation, with approval from Gov. Jim Justice, has awarded the contract to pave 8.87 miles along the Coalfields Expressway between Mullens and Slab Fork. Work also extends to include the Mullens Connector.

Part of Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity plan and financed with General Obligation Bonds authorized by the constitutional amendment, this project was awarded to Kokosing Construction Company of Columbus, Ohio with a bid of $44.3 million.

In addition to paving, there will also be guardrail and signage work. The work is scheduled to begin this Fall with a tentative completion date of November 2019.