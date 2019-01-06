Governor Jim Justice To Make Special Announcement Monday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is expected to make a special announcement on Monday, January 7, 2019.

According to an email sent out to state supporters from the WV Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter, the event will take place at 11 am.

Many anticipate Gov. Justice will announce his re-election bid for Governor for 2020.

Justice ran as a Democrat in 2016, after he won, he switched to Republican in 2017.

Stephen Smith, a Democrat, has also announced his bid for Governor.