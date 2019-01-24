Governor Jim Justice making tourism a priority; announces seven new projects for Pipestem Resort State Park

Dylan Fearon is a dedicated award-winning journalist who has been reporting news and sports since he was a 14-year-old rookie for his hometown paper. Dylan was raised in Tenafly, New Jersey. He graduated from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut with BA in journalism and a Master’s degree in sports journalism. He was an anchor, analyst, and reporter at Q30, the 2014 College Television Station of the Year. Along the way, he interned at the syndicated newsmagazine, Inside Edition and at the cable news station, News 12 New Jersey. He is an avid distance runner and was captain of his college and high school cross-country teams. Dylan is enthusiastic about offering WOAY viewers the news they need and experiencing everything his new home in West Virginia has to offer. You can follow Dylan on Twitter at @dylanfearon_ and if you have any stories for him, you can contact him at dfearon@woay.com