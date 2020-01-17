Governor Jim Justice Files for Re-Election, Files Re-Election Paperwork for President Donald Trump

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice filed his paperwork for re-election today. At the request of President Trump, Governor Justice also filed the President’s required paperwork to be on the ballot in the 2020 West Virginia election.

“I’m excited to file for re-election. We’ve grown our economy, created thousands of jobs, we’re building and fixing our highways and secondary roads, made education our centerpiece, we’re fighting the drug abuse crisis, and our tourism numbers are off the charts,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We’ve come a long way, but I know there is a lot of work left to be done. I look forward to continuing to build on our progress for another four years.”

In addition to filing his re-election candidacy paperwork, Governor Justice also filed the paperwork for President Donald Trump to appear on the Primary Election ballot in West Virginia. Representatives from President Donald Trump’s campaign, statewide elected Republican officials, and leaders of the West Virginia Republican Party joined Governor Justice at the filing.

“I am so honored to file for my friend President Trump in West Virginia. He called me yesterday. Our discussions are leading us to possibly very significant job growth for our coal miners with major purchases coming from China. He has done so much good for our country and West Virginia, and he loves our state and our people. I appreciate his solid support of my re-election campaign. We’re a great team fighting every day for West Virginia,” concluded Justice.