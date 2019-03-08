Home NewsWatch Featured Governor and First Lady Justice Issue Statement on Death of Coal Miner in Greenbrier County
Governor and First Lady Justice Issue Statement on Death of Coal Miner in Greenbrier County
By Tyler BarkerMar 07, 2019, 20:56 pm
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Greenbrier County. The incident took place at the South Fork Coal Company, LLC, Blue Knob Surface Mine.
“West Virginia lost one of our dedicated coal miners today, and Cathy and I are deeply saddened at the news. We encourage everyone to join us in praying for the family, friends, and co-workers of Adam DeBoard of Craigsville. Brave and courageous miners like Mr. DeBoard are heroes to us all.”
|Original statement from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training:
(March 7, 2019) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirms a fatal incident occurred Thursday, March 7, 2019, at approximately 1:52 p.m.at the South Fork Coal Company, LLC, Blue Knob Surface Mine in Greenbrier County. Preliminary information indicates Adam DeBoard of Craigsville, WV, died from head injuries sustained during a fall from a highwall miner.
Mr. DeBoard was a loader operator at the mine. He was 38 years old. Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are investigating.
