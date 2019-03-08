Governor and First Lady Justice Issue Statement on Death of Coal Miner in Greenbrier County

(March 7, 2019) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirms a fatal incident occurred Thursday, March 7, 2019, at approximately 1:52 p.m.at the South Fork Coal Company, LLC, Blue Knob Surface Mine in Greenbrier County. Preliminary information indicates Adam DeBoard of Craigsville, WV, died from head injuries sustained during a fall from a highwall miner.

Mr. DeBoard was a loader operator at the mine. He was 38 years old. Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are investigating.