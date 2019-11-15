Governor and First Lady Justice invite West Virginians to submit photos for 2019 military and first responder recognition trees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor the state’s military men and women, as well as the state’s first responders, by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building.

“Whenever there’s trouble or an emergency, it takes a truly special type of person to run toward the fire and put their own life on the line to ensure the safety of others,” Gov. Justice said. “We owe our brave military members and first responders absolutely everything we have. And so, to be able to honor them and their sacrifices during the holiday season is the least we can do.

“These recognition trees have absolutely become one of my favorite traditions here at the Capitol and I hope that people from all across West Virginia join Cathy and I in showing their thanks by participating in this wonderful display.”

“We should all take time, every day, to think of and appreciate our military members and first responders,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “These trees are a beautiful reminder of how we have so many of these heroes in West Virginia, who are willing to step up and help others no matter what.”

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Photos may be submitted via email or mail.

Email:

first.lady@wv.gov

Mail:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Kate E. Speece

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

Please submit photocopies. Submitted photos will not be returned.