Governor And Attorney General’s Office Reach Largest Pharmaceutical Settlement

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 02, 2019, 11:25 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice and the Attorney General’s Office announced a $37 million settlement with McKesson Corporation pushing the total paid in West Virginia’s pursuit of 13 pharmaceutical wholesalers to in excess of $84 million.

The $37 million settlement represents what is believed to be the largest state settlement of its kind in the nation against any single pharmaceutical distributor. The combined tally of $84 million stands as the largest pharmaceutical settlement in state history.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey brought the lawsuit along with two departments in Gov. Justice’s administration: Health and Human Resources, and Military Affairs and Public Safety. McKesson denies the allegations of any wrongdoing. The settlements received approval from the Attorney General’s Office, Gov. Justice and secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Previous settlements involved Cardinal Health ($20 million), AmerisourceBergen ($16 million), H.D. Smith ($3.5 million), Miami-Luken ($2.5 million), Anda Inc. ($1,865,250), The Harvard Drug Group ($1 million), Associated Pharmacies ($850,000), J.M. Smith Corporation ($400,000), KeySource Medical Inc. ($250,000), Quest Pharmaceuticals ($250,000), Top Rx ($200,000) and Masters Pharmaceutical LLC ($200,000).

 

