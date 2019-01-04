Government shutdown delays our tax returns

BECKLEY (WOAY)- It’s tax season and you may be getting ready to file, but if you’re counting on getting those tax returns anytime soon, the government shutdown may have other plans.

Tony Martin from TR Tax in Beckely says the government shutdown has left thousands furloughed, including some employees at the IRS. Although this doesn’t halt tax collection, there will be no tax returns distributed during the shutdown.

If you’re counting on those returns, however, you still have options.

“We do have options,” Martin said. “Such as refund advance loans at zero percent interest rate, that taxpayers can get to kind of bridge the gap.”

Martin says everyone will eventually get those returns after the shutdown has ended.

Until then, you should still file your taxes as soon as possible to avoid identity theft.