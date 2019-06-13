Gov. Justice, WVDOT officials celebrate breaking ground on next phase of WV Route 10 enhancement projects in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today, along with leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, to celebrate the start of more than 50 miles of paving and other road enhancements coming to WV Route 10 in Wyoming County.

“They’re doing great work out there,” Gov. Justice said in an address during the event at Wyoming East High School. “We’re after this. And we’re after it with everything we’ve got.”

This major construction is the latest roadwork project to get underway as part of Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.

The overall enhancement effort on WV Route 10 consists of five road projects in total, spanning nearly 75 miles across Logan, Wyoming, and Mercer counties. Of these projects, three of them are located in Wyoming County.

Today’s ceremony celebrated the beginning of work on all three of the Wyoming County projects.

One of the projects includes the widening and paving of 23 miles of new highway on WV-10 from the Logan/Wyoming county line to Pineville.

Another of the projects includes widening and paving 27.5 additional miles of new highway on WV-10 from Pineville to the Wyoming/Mercer county line.

Both of these projects also include culvert and ditch maintenance, additional upgrades to a handful of small bridges, improvements to several intersections and much more. Both have scheduled completion dates of August 2020.

“The net of the whole thing is you’re going to have roads that are absolutely going to bring this area of the world back into real time,” Gov. Justice said. “And when it brings us back into real time, then all kinds of stuff will start happening right here, to the areas that deserve it the most and the areas that have given the most.”

“Once we pave it, we’re going to put skid-resistant pavement on it, you’ll be able to go through there a whole lot better than you ever have before,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said.

The third project on WV-10 in Wyoming County that was celebrated at today’s event is the rehabilitation of the Ken Shadrick Bridge. This major bridge project is already in the early stages of construction and will improve the bridge’s structure, while aiming to significantly increase its lifespan.

The Shadrick Bridge improvements are scheduled to be completed by late-August of this year.

In August 2017, the WVDOT completed the first of the five WV-10 enhancement projects. This segment of work was done in Logan County and included widening, paving and several other improvements to a 9-mile portion of WV-10 from the town of Man to the Logan/Wyoming county line.

As for work still to come on WV-10, the final enhancement project – a 14-mile section from the Wyoming/Mercer county line to US Route 19 near Kegley – is expected to begin later this year and to be completed in autumn 2020.

“You’ll be able to drive all the way from Kegley to Man on a safer road than you’ve ever had before down here,” Wriston said.