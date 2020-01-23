Gov. Justice: West Virginia job numbers best in over a decade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that, once again, West Virginia’s job numbers are the best the state has seen in over a decade.

West Virginia’s 2019 seasonally adjusted annual average total employment – the average number of West Virginians employed over the course of the full calendar year – was 759,000; the highest yearly average since 2008, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia.

“What this all boils down to is that we just had our best year of job numbers in West Virginia in more than a decade. Period,” Gov. Justice said. “This is something that all West Virginians should be proud of.”

In October 2019, West Virginia had its best single-month job total in 11 years, reaching 763,000 in total employment. That figure has improved further in the time since, reaching 765,500 in December 2019.

In August 2019, West Virginia set yet another milestone for the lowest unemployment rate (4.6%) seen in the state since 2008.

“This impressive data proves that West Virginia is now creating jobs,” said Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “The economic policies that have been implemented to improve West Virginia are working. The reasons for optimism are clear. West Virginians must proceed into the new decade of the 21st century with as much positivity as this report shows.”

“These incredible numbers are more evidence of what myself and a lot of others have been saying for over a year now: that West Virginia is truly experiencing a comeback story the likes of which we’ve never seen before,” Gov. Justice added.