Gov. Justice welcomes Hurricane Dorian evacuees to West Virginia State Parks with 50% discount on all accommodations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia State Parks will be offering a 50 percent discount on all lodge rooms, cabins, and campsites to those seeking shelter from Hurricane Dorian.

“West Virginia stands ready to welcome anyone who may be in need of shelter as a result of Hurricane Dorian,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re one of the most hospitable states in the country, and in a time when so many of our friends in nearby states are hurting, it’s the least we can do to offer a comfortable place to stay at our great state parks.”

West Virginia State Parks is also waiving all pet fees for those traveling with pets.

Those seeking shelter from the storm can make reservations online at www.wvstateparks.com by using the promo code: DORIAN. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-833-WV-PARKS. The discount is valid through Monday, Sept. 9.