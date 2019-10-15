Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Health Gov. Justice to Debut Plan to Help Recovering Addicts
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Gov. Justice to Debut Plan to Help Recovering Addicts

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 15, 2019, 05:34 am

1
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to debut a plan to help people get jobs as they recover from addiction.

Justice is set to unveil the program Tuesday at Putnam Career and Technical Center in Eleanor. He says the statewide collaboration will provide career training programs to people in recovery.

State officials also announced a series of public forums on substance abuse in the state. The first forum is  tonight at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X