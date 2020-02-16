Gov. Justice speaks at open house hosted by The Clorox Company about proposed cat litter manufacturing facility

MARTINSBURG, WV – Gov. Jim Justice attended an open house event in Martinsburg, hosted by The Clorox Company, to discuss the company’s proposed plan to build a state-of-the-art cat litter manufacturing facility in Berkeley County.

“The name ‘Clorox’ has been with all of us since birth – a company that is a world leader, surely is an American icon, absolutely a company that is good in every way, they do everything under the sun to support our communities, and so much more,” Gov. Justice said. “We couldn’t be happier to have them in West Virginia.”

Clorox recently submitted a sketch plan to the Berkeley County Planning Commission for review. Company officials say their proposed location for the manufacturing plant would be just off of Interstate 81 at Tabler Station, just a few miles south of Martinsburg.

If approved, the site would bring about $192 million in economic development and create approximately 100 full-time jobs.

“I truly thank the good people with Clorox for their commitment to us in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “And everyone here in Berkeley County, and the entire Eastern Panhandle, you’re knocking it out of the park bringing quality businesses of all kinds into our state. You’re all doing fabulous stuff.”

Berkeley County was chosen as the ideal location for the proposed facility due to the local workforce availability, nearby resources, and regional transportation infrastructure – including rail.

The Clorox Company, based in Oakland, CA, is a Fortune 500 company that manufactures and sells cleaning products and household supplies under various brands.