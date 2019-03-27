Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch State Gov. Justice signs multiple bills into law
StateTop Stories

Gov. Justice signs multiple bills into law

Terell BaileyBy Mar 26, 2019, 21:56 pm

2
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed multiple bills into law, one day ahead of his legislative deadline.

The Republican governor on Tuesday approved measures to let women have their contraceptives prescribed by a pharmacist; restructure the state’s foster care system; and tidy up medical marijuana banking services.

The foster care bill shifts the oversight of children’s health care to a managed care system, a move the Department of Health and Human Resources said was going to happen anyway. The department’s foster care ranks have swelled to about 6,900 children — an increase of more than 60 percent from the same time in 2015 — as the state grapples with an ongoing opioid addiction epidemic.

Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X