Gov. Justice signs multiple bills into law

The bill also limits the placement of a child in an out-of-state facility unless it’s closer to the child’s family or the child has a health issue that cannot be addressed by an in-state facility. Family advocacy groups and social workers were skeptical about the bill during a public hearing earlier this year.

Justice also signed a bill letting pharmacists prescribe birth control to women ages 18 or older. Activists cheered the move when the bill passed through the legislature, saying it removes reproductive health care obstacles for women. The measure goes into effect on June 7.

And he approved a proposal to let financial institutions bid on contracts to process fees collected under the state’s medical marijuana program that launches this summer. The program, which was approved two years ago, had stalled over the question of banking services.

Midnight Wednesday is the executive branch’s deadline to sign or veto bills.