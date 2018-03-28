EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Gov. Justice Signs HB 4006 Eliminating Department Of Education And Arts
By Daniella HankeyMar 28, 2018, 16:57 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice signed the HB 4006 bill earlier today eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts.
Governor Justice did note that specifically no programs will have their federal funding reduced and it will allow for the state to continue to grow the different arts programs.
The bill will also place all education operations under the Department of Education and will save money while making the government more efficient.
Governor Justice did release a statement saying, “We’ve checked and double checked and there will be no lapses in federal funding and no harm caused to any of these programs,” Gov. Justice said. “There are going to be real cost savings here and at the same time we are going to create the Department of the Arts and Culture and History that will answer directly to me.”
