Gov. Jim Justice Signs Controversial Education Bill

Jun 28, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today signed a total of 23 bills that were passed during the recent special legislative session, all of which aim to provide better opportunities for West Virginians in various ways.

Among the bills signed was House Bill 206, a comprehensive education bill designed for the betterment of children, teachers, and the entire education community.

“Looking at the bill in its entirety – with all of its many, many great pieces that help our children and our teachers – there is truly so much good that will benefit teachers, students, and all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I am really pleased with where we got to at the end of the day and I commend the Senate and the House for working with me to come to a compromise that will result in a big win for the entire education community and all West Virginians.”

The West Virginia Senate passed the bill Monday, June 24, after passage in the West Virginia House on June 19.

