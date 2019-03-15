Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gov. Justice signs budget with teachers’ raises earmarked

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2019, 10:16 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved a $4.6 billion state budget that has money earmarked for a potential teachers’ pay raise.

Justice says he signed the fiscal year 2020 budget on Thursday.

State lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month, setting aside funding for a 5 percent teachers’ raise in an unappropriated line item that will be addressed in a special session on education.

The Republican governor called the special session and has asked for legislators to go out and seek input from teachers, parents and others before returning to address the raises and additional education issues.

It’s unclear exactly when the legislature will come back, but Republican leadership has signaled lawmakers might reconvene in late spring or early summer.

Tyler Barker

