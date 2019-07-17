Gov. Justice Responds to Thrasher Criticism Saying He ‘Has No Prayer of Success’

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Republican primary for West Virginia’s next governor doesn’t happen until next May, but the candidates have already started campaigning. On Monday, Woody Thrasher, a Republic candidate for Governor of West Virginia, spoke with leaders in Mercer County.

He’s running on the idea that West Virginia needs a governor who is “full-time.”

“You know, I’m advertising myself as somebody that really realizes the problems of West Virginia are significant and we all need to wake up and realize we are not going in the right direction,” Thrasher said. “If we’re gonna get it to go in the right direction I think you do need a full-time governor.”

On Tuesday, current Governor Jim Justice was also in Mercer County and had this to say in response to Thrasher:

“And if Woody Thrasher can’t see the good that West Virginia and the direction West Virginia is going, more power to him. He has no prayer. He has no prayer of success,” Justice said. “And on top of that everyone should really just know that I had to fire Woody Thrasher. I had to fire Woody Thrasher for improprieties and that could come out and everything if we go forward.”

Justice asked Thrasher to step down from his position of Secretary of Commerce last summer following controversy over the handling of flood relief funding.

State delegate Michael Folk is also running on the Republican ticket. On the other side is Stephen Smith running on the Democratic ticket. The primary will take place next May.