Gov. Justice recognizes DOT employee for saving mother, child from vehicle on I-68

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice recognized a West Virginia Department of Transportation employee for rescuing a mother and child from their disabled vehicle on I-68 in Monongalia County earlier this month before it exploded into flames.

Tina Bragg, a seven-year WVDOT employee and supervisor of the I-68 Coopers Rock Maintenance center for Monongalia and Preston counties, and members of her crew were doing routine inspections along I-68 when she pulled in behind a car that had smoke coming out of it.

She noticed a woman frantically trying to get her child out of a child car seat. Bragg, who is also a volunteer firefighter, with over 20 years of experience, ran to help, rushing the woman and child to a safe distance away and calling 911. As they waited for emergency responders, the vehicle, now fully involved in flames, suddenly exploded.

“Tina is a hero,” Gov. Justice said when presenting her with a Certificate of Recognition. “This was a selfless act of bravery and she saved lives.”

When asked about the incident, Bragg humbly responded, “My training as a firefighter just kicked in and I was able to get them out and to a safe distance. I was just doing my job.”