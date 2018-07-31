Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Gov. Justice recognizes DOT employee for saving mother, child from vehicle on I-68
By Daniella HankeyJul 31, 2018, 04:36 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice recognized a West Virginia Department of Transportation employee for rescuing a mother and child from their disabled vehicle on I-68 in Monongalia County earlier this month before it exploded into flames.
Tina Bragg, a seven-year WVDOT employee and supervisor of the I-68 Coopers Rock Maintenance center for Monongalia and Preston counties, and members of her crew were doing routine inspections along I-68 when she pulled in behind a car that had smoke coming out of it.
She noticed a woman frantically trying to get her child out of a child car seat. Bragg, who is also a volunteer firefighter, with over 20 years of experience, ran to help, rushing the woman and child to a safe distance away and calling 911. As they waited for emergency responders, the vehicle, now fully involved in flames, suddenly exploded.
“Tina is a hero,” Gov. Justice said when presenting her with a Certificate of Recognition. “This was a selfless act of bravery and she saved lives.”
When asked about the incident, Bragg humbly responded, “My training as a firefighter just kicked in and I was able to get them out and to a safe distance. I was just doing my job.”
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
