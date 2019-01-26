Gov. Justice Proclaims January 7 as “Lil” Tony Webster Interscholastic Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, WV – In honor of “Lil” Tony Webster, Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed January 7 as “Lil” Tony Webster Interscholastic Memorial Day in West Virginia. “Lil” Tony was a 17-year-old Bluefield High School junior who passed away unexpectedly while he was weightlifting to perfect his football talents.

“This day will forever stand in honor of all those girls and boys that we have lost way too young that participated in interscholastic activities at our West Virginia schools. “Lil” Tony will be missed by all,” Gov. Justice said.