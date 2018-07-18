Gov. Justice Presents Police Sergeant with Purple Heart & Medal of Valor

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia state police sergeant has been recognized a year after he was wounded in a shooting.

Sgt. David Fry was presented with the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor at a ceremony Wednesday at state police headquarters in South Charleston.

Fry tried to enter a Lincoln County apartment to intervene in a domestic situation in March 2017. He was shot in the shoulder and wrist and missed eight months of work.

A suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, strangulation and wanton endangerment.