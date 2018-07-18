Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch State Gov. Justice Presents Police Sergeant with Purple Heart & Medal of Valor
StateTop Stories

Gov. Justice Presents Police Sergeant with Purple Heart & Medal of Valor

Terell BaileyBy Jul 18, 2018, 21:13 pm

9
0

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia state police sergeant has been recognized a year after he was wounded in a shooting.

Sgt. David Fry was presented with the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor at a ceremony Wednesday at state police headquarters in South Charleston.

Fry tried to enter a Lincoln County apartment to intervene in a domestic situation in March 2017. He was shot in the shoulder and wrist and missed eight months of work.

A suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, strangulation and wanton endangerment.

Previous PostWVU Aims to Extract Rare Earth Elements with New Facility
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives