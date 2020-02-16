Gov. Justice presents grants for BRIDGE pilot program

Kassie Simmons
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOAY) Gov. Jim Justice joined Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Executive Director Jill Upson to present $249,000 in grant funding to 13 organizations across Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

“It’s always a great day when we’re able to do things like awarding these grants, and this BRIDGE program that we’re talking about today is a big deal,” Gov. Justice said. “For those that are less fortunate, it gives them opportunities in a lot of ways.”

The ceremony was at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center as part of a new pilot program that aims to improve health and economic development in under-served communities across the state.

The pilot program, called Building Resources In Diverse Geographic Environments (BRIDGE), is a community revitalization effort to address poverty, improve community-wide health, stimulate labor force participation and support economic development. The program also aims to combat substance abuse, improve crime rates, and includes neighborhood revitalization.

Individual grants worth up to $25,000 were awarded to 13 local community organizations, nonprofits and colleges located within Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

