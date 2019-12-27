Gov. Justice pledges support for Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville PSD in Wyoming County

CHARLESTON, WV – After receiving the Wyoming County Commission’s State of Emergency Declaration this afternoon concerning the critical water supply issue at the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District, Gov. Justice issued the following statement.

“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs,” Gov. Justice said. “DHSEM personnel have been working with the PSD for over three weeks, right after the issue was first brought to my attention. I have directed my staff to explore all available State resources, including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority, to find a permanent solution to this issue.”