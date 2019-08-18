EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Gov. Justice pledges $1 million to Bluefield State College
By Kassie SimmonsAug 17, 2019, 21:07 pm
39
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice secured $1 million in funding to go toward substantial improvements to campus life for Bluefield State College students.
“This will make this institution grow,” said Justice. “You’ve waited too long, that’s all there is to it.”
Justice made the announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony today, celebrating the start of a new housing facility.
Of that funding, $500,000 will help the college build the new student housing complex named Heritage Village. The other half of the money will be used for the college’s student union.
Heritage Village will be BSC’s first on-campus student housing facility since 1968. That year, a bombing resulted in the college closing it’s dorms. The closure eventually became permanent, leading the the college becoming a commuter school.
The new housing facility will have a community focused style, with living areas made of four pods and shared studies and lounges. Once built, Heritage Village will fit 120-140 students, boosting enrollment by 10 percent. College leaders say their goal is for the complex to be ready for move in by 2020.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.