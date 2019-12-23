Gov. Justice Orders State Emergency Operations Center to Partial Activation in Response to Martinsburg HazMat Situation

UPDATE (12/23/2019 4:18 P.M.): New details have emerged on the Martinsburg HazMat situation.
An area surrounding a wastewater treatment plant in West Virginia was evacuated today in response to an accidental mixture of chemicals, police said.
A one-half-mile radius in Martinsburg was evacuated after the chemicals mixed during a tanker offload, Berkeley County Public Safety said on Twitter.
Two people who were at the scene were taken to a hospital, said Lora Lipscomb, public information officer for West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, but she was not sure whether they were injured or taken as a precaution.
CHARLESTON, WV – Governor Jim Justice has ordered West Virginia’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to partial activation in response to a hazardous materials situation in Martinsburg, WV.
At this time, agencies assisting in the SEOC include the following: WV Office of the Governor, WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, WV Intelligence/Fusion Center, WV Center for Threat Preparedness, WV National Guard, WV Division of Highways, Red Cross in WV, and WV State Police.
Homeland Security Liaison Officers from DHSEM and Liaison Officers from the WVNG have been deployed to Martinsburg.
More information will be released as the situation unfolds.