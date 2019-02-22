Gov. Justice orders flags flown at half-staff on Feb. 23, 2019, in commemoration of burial service for WV soldier killed in World War II

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today ordered all United States and West Virginia flags displayed at the Capitol complex in Charleston and all state facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in commemoration of the burial service for U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. John Kalausich.

Sgt. Kalausich, a native of Charleston and a graduate of East Bank High School, was tragically killed on March 21, 1945, when the A-26B bomber aircraft he was aboard was hit by anti-aircraft fire and went missing during a combat mission from Couvron, France to Dulment, Germany.

After 73 years missing, Sgt. Kalausich’s remains were accounted for on Dec. 13, 2018, and returned to his family on Thursday evening.

The West Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard team will provide honors for Sgt. Kalausich as he is laid to rest Saturday at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens.

View the proclamation here.