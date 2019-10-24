Gov. Justice offers discounts to state parks for veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – As a show of appreciation for all that our brave veterans have sacrificed, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that all United States veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park or state forest during the upcoming Veterans Appreciation weeks are eligible for a 50 percent discount on overnight lodging.

“Our incredible veterans have given us so much and ask for so little in return, it’s truly amazing,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve said over and over that we ought to do absolutely everything that we can, all the time, to show our appreciation for these great men and women.”

The special discount begins Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and continues for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

“Providing this discount at our state parks and forests is the least we can do, because our veterans have truly given us everything we have in this world,” Gov. Justice said. “Really, more than anything, it’s a way of saying thank you to our veterans for putting their lives on the line for us.”

The discount coincides with the annual Veterans Appreciation program, held each year on and around Veterans Day.

“Governor Justice’s love and respect for our veterans and all our active military members is real,” West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England said. “His direction makes all of us associated with West Virginia State Parks very proud.”

Veterans will receive 50 percent off regular lodge and cabin rates on stays between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. The offer is available to all military personnel who have served or those currently in reserve or active duty. Its subject to availability and regular minimum stay requirements and cannot be used in conjunction with packages, other discounts or promotions.

To receive this special discount, guests can make an online reservation at www.wvstateparks.comand use promo code VETERAN at checkout. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, ask for the “Veterans Appreciation” rate.

Participating areas with current lodge and cabin rentals are: Beech Fork, Blackwater Falls, Bluestone, Cacapon Resort, Cass Scenic Railroad (company house rentals), Chief Logan, Hawks Nest, Holly River, Lost River, North Bend, Pipestem Resort, Twin Falls Resort, Tygart Lake and Watoga state parks; and available cabins at Cabwaylingo, Greenbrier, Kumbrabow and Seneca state forests.

To learn more about deals at West Virginia State Parks, visit www.wvstateparks.com/deals/.