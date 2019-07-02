Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Gov. Justice names former Rainelle Mayor Andrea Pendleton a Distinguished West Virginian
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Gov. Justice names former Rainelle Mayor Andrea Pendleton a Distinguished West Virginian

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2019, 17:04 pm

23
0

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today named former Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton, of Rainelle, a Distinguished West Virginian. The award was presented to the mayor at a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

“I’ve only given out a few of these awards during my time in office because I feel they are very important,” Gov. Justice said. “Andy is so deserving of it for all the work she has done for Rainelle and all of Greenbrier County.”

Mayor Pendleton served the city of Rainelle as mayor for eight years. She retired after completing her fourth two-year term. While in office, she helped the town get back on its feet after the devastating 2016 flood.

“I love going to work, I love making a difference, I love helping people,” Mayor Pendleton said. “I take great pleasure and pride in helping people. I don’t expect rewards for it, the reward I get is the smile on their face.”

Pendleton was elected as Rainelle’s first female mayor in 2011.

Previous PostLocal Animal Shelter in Need of Donations, Volunteers
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X