Gov. Justice names former Rainelle Mayor Andrea Pendleton a Distinguished West Virginian

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today named former Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton, of Rainelle, a Distinguished West Virginian. The award was presented to the mayor at a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

“I’ve only given out a few of these awards during my time in office because I feel they are very important,” Gov. Justice said. “Andy is so deserving of it for all the work she has done for Rainelle and all of Greenbrier County.”

Mayor Pendleton served the city of Rainelle as mayor for eight years. She retired after completing her fourth two-year term. While in office, she helped the town get back on its feet after the devastating 2016 flood.

“I love going to work, I love making a difference, I love helping people,” Mayor Pendleton said. “I take great pleasure and pride in helping people. I don’t expect rewards for it, the reward I get is the smile on their face.”

Pendleton was elected as Rainelle’s first female mayor in 2011.